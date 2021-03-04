A woman who crashed into a utility pole on a rural Cumberland County road Feb. 21 was taken to the hospital from the jail after reportedly suffering a drug overdose, according to reports.
Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of POW Camp Rd. Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle stopped in the road. The report was updated while Deputy Ben Griffin was en route to a vehicle crashing into a utility pole.
Kasie Nicole Richardson, 29, 279 Spiers Way, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
When Griffin arrived on the scene, he found evidence that a Ford Taurus that was stopped in the roadway had struck a utility pole, breaking the pole off at ground level. The driver was identified as Richardson.
Richardson, according to Griffin’s report, admitted to using meth, heroin and Suboxone within the 24 hours preceding the crash.
Inside the vehicle, an uncapped syringe was found in the floorboard along with four additional needles and a clear plastic bag containing a crystal substance that Griffin identified as being meth.
While being transported to the Justice Center for booking, Richardson told the officer she “was becoming delusional.” Griffin notified jail personnel that the suspect may have ingested narcotics prior to his arrival on the scene of the crash.
While in the intake section of the jail, Richardson’s condition worsened and an ambulance was called to transport her to the hospital “for a possible overdose.”
Richardson’s condition was not available at press time. Bond was set at $4,500, and she will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.