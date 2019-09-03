A Fairfield Glade woman who was arrested on a warrant after her employer accused her of taking thousands of dollars from a cash register had her case in General Sessions Court to Sept. 12.
Victoria Lynn Crosby, 34, 335 Rugby Rd., is charged with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 in connection with the incident reported to Crossville Police in July, according to arrest records.
Crosby was employed at the Exxon on Peavine Rd. when it was discovered that $4,529.01 was missing from the convenience store’s till. The owner had become concerned and reviewed security footage and receipts from May 28 to July 31.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Crossville Police Ptl. Samantha Seay, Crosby was seen on video taking money from the register and keeping it.
Crosby appeared in General Sessions Court last month and the case was continued to Sept. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.