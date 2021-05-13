A Crossville woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic argument gone violent pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received a two-year jail sentence to be served at 30 percent.
Carolyn Marie Williams, 23, whose former address was E. First St., pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of reckless aggravated assault. Having 134 days credit for time already served in the county jail, Williams has served the bulk of her sentence.
A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dropped.
According to reports filed by Lake Tansi Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was accused on July 3, 2020, of stabbing a boyfriend once in the arm when she discovered the man and another woman sleeping on a mattress inside a storage shed.
The man was able to fight off further assault and fled from the area. Police took Williams into custody not far from the scene and recovered a dagger at the scene.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Brandon Lee Chumney, 32, charged with aggravated assault (strangulation), pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault, placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $100 and to pay court costs. Remaining charges were dropped. The indictment stems from a domestic situation occurring July 18, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
•R.B. Hancock, 48, charged with driving under the influence, per se, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was placed on 11 months and 29 days probation, was fined $350, to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup. The arrest stems from a traffic stop by CPD Ptl. Kenneth Keen.
•Charles Wesley Sands, 41, charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault stemming from a July 15, 2019 incident investigated by CPD, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and received an 11-month and 29-day jail sentence with credit for time served in Rhea County. The balance of his sentence is to be served concurrently with the Rhea County sentence. Sands is accused of brandishing a knife while assault a woman.
•Donnie Ray Smith, 37, charged with burglary and theft of property up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to burglary and received a three-year suspended sentence at 30% to be served on supervised probation. The theft charge was dropped. The charges stem from a June 29, 2019 residential burglary investigated by Crossville Police.
•Ashley Nichole Stone, 26, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony reckless endangerment and was granted judicial diversion. She was placed on supervised probation for two years. The charge stems from a March 17, 2020, traffic crash with injuries. Stone has no prior history and if successful in completing terms of probation, can petition the court to have the charge removed from her record.
•Donathan James Davis Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to an information charging reckless endangerment and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from Davis’ flight from a traffic stop on a dirt bike on Aug. 22, 2020, at night. The sentence is to be served at 75 percent.
•Richard Lee Leming, 57, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and received a 12-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent and concurrent with a sentence in Putnam County. Leming was charged with the May 15, 2018, burglary of a Dripping Springs community home during which an arrowhead collection and tools were stolen.
