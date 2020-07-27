A woman described as being homeless and under the influence of something was taken into custody earlier this month after she piled debris, wood, traffic cones and barrels in the middle of Peavine Rd., according to an arrest report.
Kelly Renee DeBord, 30, no address available, was taken into custody on charges of tampering with construction signs and public intoxication.
Deputy Nathan Lewis wrote he was traveling through a construction zone on Peavine Rd. while on patrol July 1 when he discovered traffic-control barrels and cones in the middle of the road. He also found several piles of gravel and a stack of large posts used for silt fences.
Lewis wrote he exited his patrol car to remove the items from the roadway and made contact with a woman he described as yelling at him, acting “fidgety and very confrontational.”
He continued in his report that then woman “was talking out of her head and could not stand still.” When asked, she told the officer she had put the barriers in the roadway.
She was taken into custody and placed under bond, being released from jail on July 13. She will make an appearance in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.