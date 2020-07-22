A Crossville woman accused of stabbing a man in the arm during what appears to be a domestic dispute had her cases continued in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
Carolyn Marie Williams, 22, 1700 E. First St., is charged with aggravated assault and simple possession of methamphetamine. She was placed under a $25,000 bond.
Williams appeared in court July 9, and the case was continued to July 23. Subpoenas were issued for Deputy Thomas Henderson, the officer who filed a report in the incident, and the alleged victim, Charles Shultz.
According to Henderson’s report, Lake Tansi Police and Security officers and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 9500 block on Cherokee Trail July 3 on a report of a knife assault.
They found a woman identified as the suspect being held by Lake Tansi officers and the alleged victim inside a residence. He had been stabbed once and claimed that he was able to avoid further attempts to stab him.
Shultz told investigators that he and his girlfriend were lying on a bed in a storage shed when Williams suddenly arrived, said the shed was hers and ordered the two out.
Shultz then accused Williams of going to a car, returning with a knife and stabbing him in the arm, with additional stabbing attempts made. He described the knife, which was recovered at the scene, as a dagger.
All present, including Williams, provided statements to Sheriff’s Investigator David Hamby.
During a search of Williams, the suspect was asked if she had any illegal substance hidden on her. She produced a small bag that contained .89 grams of meth, leading to the second charge.
It is not known if Williams is represented by an attorney.
