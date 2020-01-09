A Crossville man was arrested for misdemeanor assault after witnesses said he chased a vehicle in a busy shopping center while holding a knife. One witness videoed the incident on their cellphone.
Frank Henry Quince, 48, 30 Carrity Rd., was taken into custody outside the Dairy Queen restaurant in Woodmere Mall, just off N. Main St., on Dec. 30, according to reports filed by Crossville Police Department’s Sgt. Andrew King’s and Ptl. Corey Kelsch.
Quince appeared in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to pay court costs and paced on probation for 11 months and 29 days or until all is paid.
Police responded to the area of the Woodmere Skating Rink after receiving reports that a man armed with a knife was chasing occupants in a white SUV. One witness told officers that Quince pulled out a knife on a friend following a confrontation at the skating rink.
Cause of the dispute is not known.
Another witness was exiting the Dollar General Store about the same time and heard a man screaming and chasing the car. She put down her purchases and began recording the incident on her cellphone.
A third witness confirmed statements from others and police located the suspect sitting on a picnic table bench outside Dairy Queen. He was taken into custody without further incident. The report does not indicate whether a knife was recovered.
Quince will appear in General Sessions Court to answer the charge.
