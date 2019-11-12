The polar jet stream dropping into Tennessee early in the week is bringing us the first shot of winter weather of the season — and the coldest temperatures.
I do not see this happening again anytime soon as we go into a gradual warming trend beginning at midweek with temperatures climbing into the 40s Thursday and then the 50s Friday through Sunday.
Looking ahead to the week of Nov. 18-22, the chance of rain will go up but milder temperatures will continue, with highs in the 50s.
Judging from the long-range pattern through mid-December, I do not see any cold weather that is going to stick around for long periods of time — just a quick shot of a couple of days like we have been getting, and then it will warm back up.
Next week, I will have your Thanksgiving forecast.
November can be one of our most extreme months. Ranging from our most damaging tornado on record in 2002 to November 1966 which brought 7-9 inches of snow. Temperatures have ranged from 81 degrees in 2016 to 5 above in 1955.
Average rainfall for the month is 4.92. Average high for the month of November is 56, and the low is 36. Through the first 10 days of the month we had only received 1/3 of an inch of rainfall. Moisture from the Gulf has been cut off and we have been getting our air mass from Canada.
