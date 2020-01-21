After three days of Arctic air to start the week, we get a little bit of a warming trend beginning Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the 50s by Friday and the weekend. Another rain system is shaping up for Friday and Friday night.
I do not see any major winter precipitation heading our way through Feb. 1.
We have seen some unusual January weather until this weekend when the Arctic air finally arrived. The high temperature has hit 60 degrees or above five days this month, and we already have well over six inches of rainfall for January.
Sunrise is now 6:48 a.m. and sunset is 4:55 p.m. So the days are getting a little bit longer. You need to check out the planet Venus, which is still shining brightly in the southwestern sky from 5 to 7 p.m. each evening.
There will be some interesting things going on in the night sky in 2020 and I will be reminding you of those as we go along each week, but today I thought I would let you know what we have to look forward to seeing.
We will have a super moon in March and April. That is a full moon that is closer to Earth so it appears brighter and bigger. March 24, the planet Venus will be bright and at its highest point in the evening sky after dark. July 5 will feature a partial eclipse of the moon. We have the second best meteor shower of the year on Aug. 12-13. Dec. 13-14 will feature the best meteor shower of the year and this will be one that you won't want to miss. Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear side-by-side and bright in the Western sky after sunset.
Be watching each week as I keep you updated on what the nighttime Heavenly sky has to offer.
