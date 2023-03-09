Since winter weather and heavy rains have caused various rough road conditions throughout Cumberland County, the county’s road department has been trying to repair and replace the affected roads.
To alleviate these problems, Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee voted unanimously to move $1.04 million from the county’s highway fund balance to pay for truck rentals ($10,000), culverts ($40,000) and other equipment ($1 million) at their March 7 meeting. This budget amendment will be put to a vote at the commission’s March 20 meeting.
Road Superintendent Stanley Hall spoke at the county commission’s environmental committee meeting on March 2 about what he needs to repair these roads, and how it would affect his funds.
“As you know, the roads are in pretty rough shape, and the equipment I’ve got is pretty rough,” Hall said. “‘I’m in desperate need of some trucks to do the job with.”
Hall also said that he has not had time to test much of the equipment being used, but knows that the majority of the equipment is very old.
Several roads in the Tansi and Vandever areas were impacted by rain Feb. 16, with a dip in Delaware Dr. closed on Feb. 17 because the rain washed away the soil and exposed a water line. There was damage to culverts on several roads as well has potholes.
Hall recently purchased a pothole patching machine, which he says will provide a harder patch that bonds better, but work is difficult in the winter because the asphalt patch does not work as well in the cold.
Some of the equipment Hall mentioned needing includes dump trucks, which he says he is hoping to find for a “reasonable price,” as Hall has two he can currently use. According to Hall, the price for a dump truck ranges between $200,000 to $250,000.
If this is not possible, he said he would be open to leasing a few trucks during the summer to attach to his chipping machine.
County Mayor Allen Foster asked what the road department’s funding situation looks like for “tar and chipping” projects involving liquid asphalt. Hall responded that the fund had about $400,000. He also added that there was about $900,000 in his “hot mixing” fund, which typically costs $140,000 per mile when used.
However, Hall also suggested using funds in order to purchase a paving machine, to replace the roads that need it.
“Some of these roads are in such a rough shape that if you tar and chip it, really, all you’re doing is putting down a new rough road,” Hall explained.
Hall said that a good paving machine typically costs from $75,000 to $100,000—although he was told in Nashville that the state may have a few smaller machines on their lot that they’re wanting to sell.
Foster suggested that Hall transfer some of the money in his fund balance in order to budget this, which Hall agreed to.
