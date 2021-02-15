Ice from a winter storm overnight Sunday left many roads in Cumberland County dangerous to travel Monday morning. The National Weather Service is forecasting a return of precipitation midday Monday, with sleet and freezing rain transitioning to snow in the mid-to-late afternoon. Very cold air following the storm will make travel conditions slow to improve through Tuesday.
Most of Tennessee continues to be locked into a very cold winter pattern for much of the week ahead, but we have been lucky that the heaviest snowfall and the most severe cold has been to the west for the most part.
Two-thirds of the United States has been affected by winter storms this week with the coldest weather in over 100 years in parts of Oklahoma and Texas.
When you get the Arctic air mass on the ground but then have warmer air just above the ground you get freezing rain like parts of Tennessee experienced Sunday and Monday.
I finally see a little light at the end of the tunnel with temperatures reaching the 40s by the weekend. I expect 50s to return for the week of Feb. 22-27. More winter weather is expected in March; however, later in the month we expect to get some much warmer temperatures and the threat of thunderstorms will begin to go up.
Next week I'll have a complete review on this week's winter storms in the Volunteer State. You can reach me anytime with questions at weather1@charter.net
