Cumberland County remains under a winter storm warning until midnight, with heavy snow accumulation possible.
The National Weather Service warns of heavy wet snow in the area, with accumulations of 5-10 inches. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Snow totals will depend on near surface temperatures. Changes in temperatures in either direction will have big impacts on final snow totals as rain and wintry mix this morning change over to snow.
Basketball games were canceled Saturday in anticipation of the snow event.
Several churches have announced they have canceled Sunday services:
•Browns Chapel Church of God
•Grace Community Church
•Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands, no in-person service but an online service is set for 9 a.m.
•Crossville First United Methodist Church, no in-person services, but a recorded service will be posted at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page
•Lawrence Chapel
•Dorton United Methodist Church, no in-person service but a Facebook live service begins at 10 a.m.
•Pine Grove Church
•Crab Orchard Christian Church, only one service today at 11 a.m., with a livestream online
•Cumberland Fellowship in-person services canceled, with a past sermon posted online at 9:30 a.m.; GriefShare and DivorceCare canceled today, The Gathering canceled tonight, and Monday Morning Women’s Bible Study canceled tomorrow
•Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church
•Homestead United Methodist Church, in-person services cancelled, with a Facebook Live devotional at 10 a.m.
•Memorial Baptist Church
