Cumberland Countians were told to be ready for a dusting to half an inch of snow Friday afternoon. A winter blast from the north swept across the Plateau just before dark.
The result was hours of havoc on county roads for motorists trying to navigate their way home and for first responders tasked with answering emergency calls.
What was to be a dusting surprised everyone with snowfalls of up to three inches in some areas of the county. That snow fell in a matter of minutes and with sub-freezing temperatures, roadways quickly turned into a giant ice skating rink.
The snow struck as many Cumberland Countians were trying to travel home from work. Pileups and vehicles sliding off roadways were reported across the county.
Hardest hit area was Crossville and to the west. Traffic attempting to turn onto Dunbar Rd. from Lantana Rd. was at a stand-still for more than an hour as vehicles slid out of control and blocked Dunbar Rd.
A similar scene was reported on Hwy. 70 W. at the bottom of the hill at the Browntown Rd. intersection. At least one of those crashes resulted in injuries.
Crossville Police closed Miller Ave. in the area of Tenth St. near the Tennessee College of Applied Technology for an injury crash around 5:30 p.m.
CPD Ptl. Josh Mangas reported Lynn Slaven, 46, Frankie Lane, was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash.
Responders said the ice-covered road was too dangerous for traffic while the crash was being investigated.
City street crews responded to treat the road.
With temperatures around 19 degrees and wind chills at 7 degrees, Crossville Fire Department responded to a fire at Crossville Hardwood on Industrial Dr., resulting in that road being temporarily closed.
Witnesses outside a store saw the flash from an explosion and within minutes alarms were received from the plant. Fire reportedly broke out in both silos and conveyor belt area, Crossville Fire Chief Chris South said. No injuries were reported but fighters not only had to battle the blaze but the freezing temperatures.
South reported 25 firefighters responded to the fire and used 20,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.
Cookeville, Monterey and Putnam County fire departments were placed on standby alert to assist city firefighters should they have been needed.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were also kept busy throughout the event, responding to several vehicles sliding off the road. No reports were filed on those crashes as motorists were eventually pulled back onto the interstate highway and continued on their way.
THP did responded to five crashes, two of which involved injuries.
On I-40 there were two reports of tractor trailer rigs rolling over as they slid off the road. In one crash, the injured driver of a large truck that flopped over between Crab Orchard and Westel had to be helped from the wreckage.
That driver’s injuries were not life-threatening and a passenger was not hurt.
Saturday wasn’t much better as motorists returned to retrieve their vehicles that had slid off the road the night before. On Vandever Rd., a motorist traveling too fast for road conditions went out-of-control as it approached a down-hill curve and left the roadway.
A second motorist arrived on the scene and attempted to pull the first vehicle out of the ditch, according to Sgt. James Scott’s report. This resulted in both lanes of the road being blocked.
A third vehicle drove up on the scene and was able to miss both vehicles. A fourth vehicle hit the second vehicle, pushing it off the roadway and a fifth vehicle, attempting to stop, slid into the third vehicle.
Moments later a sixth vehicle went out of control and slid off the roadway. Despite all the mayhem, Scott reported no one was injured but it took a length of time to clear up the carnage.
