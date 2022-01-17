The third winter storm of the season proved to be the worst of 2021-22 to date, throwing down inches of snow on the Plateau and the coldest consecutive days thus far.
The winter storm that hit the Plateau on Saturday and continued through the dark hours of Monday morning. After hours of rain — sometimes heavy — the weather settled in to snow.
It snowed Saturday morning but in the majority of places, not enough to cover the ground. This was followed by rain before a later afternoon snow shower started. It continued snowing on and off into Monday and when Cumberland Countians woke up, they found a blanket of snow measuring from five inches to eight in some areas.
As temperatures dropped throughout the day on Saturday, roads became covered with slush and patches of ice. By night fall, the roads were completely covered with layers of ice and snow.
Dozens of wrecks were reported Saturday and Sunday. Most were reported in the western part of the county from the area of the 320 mile marker to just beyond the Plateau Rd. exit on I-40. At one point, there were four crashes or vehicles sliding off the interstate near the 311 exit.
Most were minor crashes but there were at least half a dozen that included injuries. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.
Road conditions resulted in church services being cancelled Sunday morning and/or Sunday night and by Monday, those businesses not closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day were closed because of road conditions preventing customers and employees from traveling. With temperatures believed to stay below freezing Monday, little change in road conditions is anticipated until a very slight warmup on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunday evening a tractor-trailer rig slid into a guard rail between the 322 and the 317 exits on I-40. The interstate had to be closed at the 322 exit to allow for removal of the truck and clean-up of a diesel spill.
The Cumberland County Rescue Squad helped transport patients when ambulances were unable to reach them and assisted essential workers in getting to their jobs.
As if weather conditions were not bad enough, Crossville meteorologist Steve Norris said Monday, “And, now it looks like the coldest weather of the winter is coming beginning at the end of this week and lasting through the end of January.
“The cold weather may be ushered in on Thursday with light snow a possibility and then I would not be surprised if we do not see 40 degrees again until the very end of January or the 1st of February.
“Long cold spells like this can freeze up water pipes so be sure and leave faucets dripping at night on the coldest nights. Temperatures at night will likely make the single digits if not below zero in a few places sometime during this cold wave later in the month.”
Norris added there may be threats of snow around Jan. 23, 26 and 31. Norris said he would continuing to offer updates in the coming days.
Persons who have questions or need weather data email Norris at weather1@charter.net.
