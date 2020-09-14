A Cumberland County man remains hospitalized in a regional trauma center following a single vehicle crash of an ATV Sept. 5.
The crash occurred on Newton Rd. not far from the Midway volunteer fire station and near the Buck Ridge Rd. intersection. No other vehicles were involved, according to initial reports.
It was reported that Lowell Scott Winningham, 20, of the Newton community, was driving his ATV south on the roadway when the wheels of the vehicle left the pavement and flipped over.
Winningham reportedly suffered head and internal injuries and was flown from the scene to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where he continues to be treated. His condition is reportedly serious.
