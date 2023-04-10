A broken strap, high winds and curvy road were reported to be contributing factors recently when a side-by-side recreational vehicle rolled off a trailer and slammed into the corner of a house.
The incident occurred April 1 around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Hwy. 68 and Cox Valley Rd., according to Deputy Sarah Smith’s report.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The driver of a Ford F150 pickup pulling a trailer hauling a Can Am side-by-side vehicle was traveling south on Cox Valley Rd., according to the report. Winds were gusting as a result of severe weather that had crossed over the Plateau the night before.
The driver told the deputy that a strap securing the ATV on the trailer broke and the combination of gusting winds and curvy road caused the ATV to slide off the trailer and roll to the left side of the road.
The vehicle continued to roll until it hit the corner of a front porch on a residence in the 1700 block of Cox Valley Rd.
The mishap caused damage to the porch and rooms in the house.
Damage estimate to the house was not known at the time of the report.
The side-by-side suffered an estimated $2,500 in damage.
