Wendell Wilson, center, and Colton McClanahan, right, of Cumberland County are congratulated by County Mayor Allen Foster upon being recognized by the Cumberland County Commission in August as recipients of the Tennessee FFA Honorary Degree at the 95th annual Tennessee FFA State Convention held in March. The Tennessee FFA Degree is the highest honorary degree granted by Tennessee FFA and recognizes those who have rendered outstanding service to agricultural education and the Tennessee FFA. Wilson is a retired agricultural educator, having served 25 years at Martin Elementary, Cumberland County High School and South Cumberland Elementary. He also served as principal at North Cumberland Elementary and vice principal at CCHS and Stone Memorial High School, and as Career and Technical Education director for four years. McClanahan is a alumni of SMHS FFA and served as Tennessee FFA State Officer after his high school graduation. He currently works as a Farm Credit Mid-America loan officer in McMinnville. He is a supporter of agricultural education and frequently offers assistance to students in the county, region and state.
Wilson, McClanahan recognized
