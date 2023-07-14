The Summer Reading Program at Art Circle Public Library gets wild with live animals on June 29, as Bob Tarter introduces his Natural History Education Company of the Midsouth’s Animalogy wildlife program, providing an up close and personal wildlife education throughout the Southeast. The mesmerized children met examples of herbivores, carnivores and omnivores, including Mitch, an albino Burmese python, and El, a Eurasian eagle owl.

Trending Video