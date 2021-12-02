Imagine being outside, alone, wet and cold and not having eaten a good meal in days.
You do not know where you will sleep tonight because it may not be safe where you are.
You are so scared — abandoned and alone.
This does not have to happen and there is hope for the feral and stray cats that are abandoned.
Wild About Cats of Cumberland County has a mission to help cats that are abandoned, born in the wild, or continue to reproduce. They humanely reduce the homeless cat population, give them medical care, neuter, socialize and foster them until adopted, locally or out of state. Cats that are feral and cannot be socialized are put in a safe location and given food, water and shelter.
This helps drastically reduce the free-roaming cat population, helps alleviate the number cats taken into animal control facilities and help reduce the spread of disease.
Did you know that having a cat will help reduce the mouse population? Also, sterilized cats that return to their colonies guard their territory and discourage unneutered cats from moving in.
Many shelters are struggling to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens these animals and their hopes to find a forever home. Animal lovers are encouraged to visit Wild About Cats of Cumberland County to sponsor, foster or adopt a cat — or two. The public can contribute to the group’s mission and hear more about the joys and responsibilities of adopting a cat into your family.
Volunteers are sought to help with kittens.
Supporters can also visit Chewy.com and go to our Wish List and purchase much needed supplies. Visit the group’s Facebook, email wildaboutcatscc@gmail.com or call 931-337-0853 for more information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.