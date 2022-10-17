Cliff Wightman understands the importance of having a plan after high school.
As president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville, he works to offer students of all ages a path to an in-demand, rewarding career.
But Wightman wants all students to succeed — whether they attend his school or not. That’s why he signed up as a mentor with tnAchieves when the program expanded with the launch of Tennessee Promise about nine years ago.
“I like to see people achieve their goals,” Wightman said. “To see someone else do better and to know I played a part in it in some way — that’s why I jumped on to tnAchieves when it came to Cumberland County.
“It’s a game changer. It’s that little push that can help someone to do well.”
Wightman is one of 32 mentors in the state inducted into the tnAchieves Mentor Hall of Fame inaugural class. The organization welcomes mentors from all areas of the community, including educators, business professionals and community leaders. Some have served for 15 years — when the program first launched for students in the Knox County area.
Mentors serve a critical role in the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program.
The scholarship covers tuition and required fees left after other financial aid has been applied — such as the Pell Grant or HOPE scholarship. Tennessee high school seniors attending a public two-year community college or a TCAT can qualify for the program — if they complete all the steps:
• Apply with the Tennessee Student Assistance Corp. by Nov. 1
• Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by March 1, 2023
• Attend a mandatory meeting with tnAchieves
• Apply to a community or technical college in Tennessee
• Complete and report 8 hours of community service by July 5, 2023
That’s where mentors come in. They’re matched with a small group of students — three to five — and they help them stay on track, reminding them of important deadlines, helping them find help with paperwork, or identifying places to complete community service or job shadowing.
If students are having trouble with the FAFSA paperwork, the mentors can point them the people who can help them or to resources.
“We help take the confusion and guesswork out of going to college,” Wightman said. “We’re a hand-holder.”
Some mentors have said they have the most difficulty finding places for students to complete community service. Wightman invites anyone having that problem to contact him.
“We’ve never had an issue with that,” he said of himself and other mentors at TCAT-Crossville. “We can pick up the phone and find something going on, or organize something at the school.”
And once the students are enrolled and attending classes, mentors continue to be there to help.
“I’ve had students call for advice or questions on how to get some kind of help,” Wightman said.
“At the end of the day, you know you’ve done some good.”
Many of the Tennessee Promise participants are the first students in their family to attend college.
“They have no one else to ask their questions, so we help them through the process,” Wightman said.
Mentors help student navigate the process, but Wightman noted family support was still critical to student success.
“If you can get the parents involved, it’s a win-win,” Wightman said.
Wightman said some mentors may be frustrated with communication with the students. But high school students often communicate differently than their mentors, and that’s important to remember, he said.
“Get used to texting,” he said, laughing. “You do whatever you can to keep them moving forward.”
Wightman encourages everyone to become a mentor, recruiting at TCAT, in civic organizations and in talking to people he sees throughout his day.
Mentors devote about one hour a month to the students — though Wightman said he may spend a little more time because “I’m a talker.” Mentors can call or text their students to remind them of upcoming deadlines or to ask if they’re running into any snags in the application process.
“It’s not a lot of time, and there’s no money or expense,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not a feel-good thing for me, though. It’s about what’s better for the student and, in the long run, what’s better for us as a country. There’s so many people with potential, and they just need a little boost to get them moving.”
Today, tnAchieves serves about 90% of high school seniors in the state and 98% of all TN Promise scholarship applicants. Wightman praised the organization for listening to mentors about additional barriers students may face and working on programs to overcome those issues.
For example, the tnAchieves COMPLETE grant program helps students experiencing unexpected financial burdens continue their education. The grant awards up to $1,000 per academic period that can help with the cost of textbooks and technology, class fees, transportation, food,tools or supplies — even rent or utility costs.
tnAchieves also works with students planning to attend a University of Tennessee campus to complete their education, with the UT Promise program.
Wightman still hears from some of his former mentees — he’s helped about 30 students over his nine years with the program. Some went to TCAT, either in Crossville or at another campus. Others chose a community college and then entered the workforce. Still others chose a private college or to go on to a four-year college. And other chose to join the military.
For Wightman, it doesn’t matter what path his students choose.
“As long as they do something — that’s what’s important,” he said.
Cumberland County still needs 23 more volunteer mentors needed by the Oct. 21 deadline. Interested individuals can visit tnAchieves.org/mentors to learn more.
