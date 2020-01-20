A Roane County man fleeing from a police stop at a low speeds told police he was trying to hide marijuana before stopping because he didn’t want to go to jail. The attempt to avoid custody failed.
Christopher Joshua Pelfrey, 37, 1135 Eureka Dr., Rockwood, is charged with felony evading arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license.
The incident occurred last Monday shortly before 11:30 p.m. on S. Main St. in the area of the Justice Center, Crossville Police Department SPtl. Brandon Griffin wrote in his report.
Griffin spotted a 2001 Oldsmobile AGS parked in the closed area of the Justice Center and as he turned his patrol car around, the vehicle exited Justice Center Dr. and traveled to South Bend Dr.
During this time Griffin noticed the registration plate on the vehicle was in violation and a brake light was out, so he attempted to stop the motorist.
The driver continued, traveling at 20 mph. Griffin wrote that he could hear a female passenger screaming at the driver to stop. The driver returned to S. Main St. and continued toward Wells Rd. where Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies assisted in stopping the driver.
Once in custody, the driver, identified as Pelfrey, stated, “he did not want to stop because he did not want to go to jail for marijuana that he had in his possession so he was attempting to conceal the marijuana … “ Griffin reported.
A resulting search yielded marijuana and syringes, with at least one syringe “loaded” with a substance police said was meth.
Pelfrey was placed under $36,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.