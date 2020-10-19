National studies estimate 35% of women in the United States are victims of violence during their lifetimes. As the nation recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness during October, the Men Against Violence Against Women TN joins the observation with a proclamation of National Violence Awareness Month in Cumberland County.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry both issued proclamations designating October as National Violence Awareness Month.
As part of its campaign to bring awareness to the serious problems created by violence against women and girls, Men Against Violence Against Women will hold a White Ribbon Campaign Oct. 18-25.
“Wearing a white ribbon symbolizes a pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women or girls,” said Stuart Napear, president of Men Against Violence Against Women TN. “Wearing a white ribbon represents a commitment to search for solutions to combat violence against women and girls.”
The proclamation recognizes that 85% of domestic abuse victims are women and girls, and more than 4 million women are victims of physical violence by intimate partners every year. More than 10 million children are exposed to domestic violence each year. Children in households where violence occurs are at risk for abuse and neglect.
“Intimate partner violence against women, when it occurs in the home with children present, creates a learning environment for the children which leads these children to more likely follow the patterns they have witnessed, more likely to be an abuser or be abused. This creates a vicious cycle pattern of abuse that is a cancer to our society,” Napear said.
“Men Against Violence Against Women TN is dedicated to creating roles for men to become part of the solution to ending violence against women and girls in all of its forms; physical, verbal, emotional, sexual, financial and psychological. We encourage men to publicly address and discuss the issue.”
Men can take steps to eliminate violence against women and girls by:
•Examining attitudes about women and girls
•Speaking out and opposing sexual harassment and abuse in society
•Eliminating abusive behavior, such as controlling attitudes and actions, unwarranted criticism, derogatory remarks and physical force
•Being a role model for boys and other men by treating women and girls respectfully
“The Covid-19 pandemic has created more stress on most households, and therefore more danger to women and girls. There is an increased need to address these additional problems, just as resources are stretched to their limit. Men Against Violence Against Women is committed to working to increase awareness and find and bring additional resources to bear against this violence directed against women and girls,” Napear said.
The organization is working toward becoming a nonprofit organization and partnering with local agencies such as the Avalon Center in Cumberland County.
“We look forward to bringing programs, forums and conferences to Cumberland County to help shed light on the misunderstood world of domestic violence and possible solutions to some of the issues we face,” Napear said.
“We ask men and boys who want to join our group to take a pledge to never commit, condone, or remain silent about violence against women or girls. Their names will be posted on our website as members who have taken the pledge. Women and girls are welcomed to support our mission, and we will post their names on our website as our supporters. We have lots of work to do and welcome all to join our mission to end violence against women and girls by finding ways for men to be part of the solution.”
To receive White Ribbon Cards text Stu Napear at 516-510-8983 or email amavawswn@gmail.com and leave your name, organization, best contact info, and number of ribbons you desire. To receive further information, or if you want to become involved with Men Against Violence Against Women TN (MAVAW), text 516-510-8983 or email amavawswn@gmail.com. For additional information and resources, visit our website at www.mavawtn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.