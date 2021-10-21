October is National Violence Awareness Month in Cumberland County as proclaimed by County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry.
Men Against Violence Against Women announces the White Ribbon Campaign Oct. 18-25 and are excited to be supported in their efforts by Foster and Mayberry.
The campaign focuses on actions that men can take in ending abuse of women, since statistics show that 85% of domestic violence victims are female.
Wearing a white ribbon symbolizes a pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women or girls. Wearing a white ribbon represents a commitment to search for solutions to combat violence against women and girls.
Violence against women and girls creates lifetime problems for them, which if unchecked is very likely to lead to less healthy lives. The economic costs to society to deal with the consequences of this abuse is in the billions of dollars a year.
Violence against women when it occurs in the home with children creates a learning environment for the children which leads these children to more likely follow the patterns they have witnessed, more likely to be an abuser or be abused. This creates a vicious cycle of abuse that is a cancer to our society.
Men Against Violence Against Women (MAVAW) is comprised of men dedicated to creating roles for men to become part of the solution to ending violence against women and girls in all of its forms; physical, verbal, emotional, sexual, financial, and psychological. We encourage men to publicly address and discuss the issue.
What men can do to eliminate violence against women and girls:
•Examine your own attitudes about women and girls.
•Speak out, oppose sexual harassment and abuse in society.
•Eliminate abusive behavior, such as controlling attitudes and actions, unwarranted criticism, derogatory remarks and physical force.
•Be a role model for boys and other men by treating women and girls respectfully.
MAVAW is currently working with the mayors, local agencies, the Avalon Center, Cumberland County schools, houses of worship, and local organizations to raise awareness of the serious consequences of violence against women and girls, and to become part of the solution in ending this abuse. Long term, their goal is to have a future where there is no more violence against women and girls.
To receive White Ribbon Cards, text Stu Napear at 516-510-8983 or email amavawswn@gmail.com and leave your name, organization, best contact info, and number of ribbons you desire.
To receive further information, or if you want to become involved with Men Against Violence Against Women (MAVAW), text 516-510-8983 or email amavawswn@gmail.com. For more information visit at www.mavawtn.org.
