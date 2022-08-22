After several days of sunshine early in the week, rain chances will start to go going up Thursday-Sunday to about 50% each day.
High temperatures will mostly be in the low 80s which is below normal.
That trend should continue through the first week of September, along with above-normal precipitation.
Many storms on an August afternoon can dump an inch of rain in less than an hour and the Plateau has seen lots of those for the past couple of weeks.
The Farmers Almanac had a great article about how occasionally a halo will be observed around the moon at night. The story says it indicates about a 70% chance of rain when that occurs.
A lunar halo is caused by the refraction and reflection of light through ice particles suspended within wispy, high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. A lunar halo is often the precursor of impending unsettled weather, especially during the winter months.
Cirrus and cirrostratus clouds generally precede rain and storm systems. So watch the night sky — and keep the umbrella handy!
