When you call 9-1-1, the first question you’ll be asked is: What is your location?
“If we know where you’re at, we can send whoever you need,” Eric Ritzman, director of the Cumberland County E-911 communications director, said.
“It doesn’t matter if we’ve got the best responders in the state if we don’t know where to send them.”
Many callers believe the dispatcher can see their location when they call. But that’s not always the case. The ability of the Cumberland County E-911 system to locate you using your cellphone depends on your carrier.
Ritzman explained that while the Federal Communications Commission mandates phase II location services, it does not mandate the method carriers use to determine caller location.
“The two major carriers chose two very different ways to do that,” Ritzman said.
Verizon decided to use the phone GPS.
“If you’re under clear skies or been using your GPS to navigate or some other function, we can get a phase II location pretty quick,” he said.
“If you’re phone can see a GPS signal, we usually have a location on you in 45 seconds.”
AT&T elected to use a triangulation method that measures signal strength in relation to tower location.
“That’s very challenging in rural areas,” Ritzman said, adding AT&T is adding new tower sites at this time across the state.
“But the accuracy of their location is based on how many sites can see your phone and the distance between those sites,” he said. The minimum time needed to get a location using this method is 45 seconds, but can be longer depending on the number of sites measured.
And while old phones can be used to call 9-1-1, those phones don’t have GPS connections and dispatchers have no way to call the person back.
The Cumberland County dispatch center also does not currently accept text messages. Ritzman said that capability will likely be included in the Next Generation 9-1-1 network update in a year or so.
However, it’s always best to call.
“We can learn a lot from the background noise,” Ritzman said.
