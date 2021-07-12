July has been about 3 degrees below normal thus far, and excessive heat is not expected for the next two weeks. Temperatures will stay below normal through July 25.
It does not appear rain will be letting up very much, either. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected around the county and the plateau just about every day with heavy showers from time to time.
There is plenty of summer weather remaining. There is no sign of that terrible western heat wave moving into this part of the country. The temperature hit 130 this weekend in Death Valley, CA.
Looking back, on July 10, 1961, the temperature dropped to 46 degrees in Crossville. That is a record for the month that still stands.
July 12, 1980, one of the longest heatwaves on record begins in Cumberland County. The temperature hit 97 or above on eight straight days.
On July 14, 1998, tornadoes touched down in Putnam, Fentress and Pickett counties. That is very unusual for July.
Did you know that heat lightning is actually lightning from a very distant thunderstorm? Before radar came along, folks would see lightning flashing in the sky on a hot night and they would think, “Well there’s no clouds, so I guess it is heat lightning.”
When a person sees it, there is a thunderstorm somewhere, lightning can be seen from a storm 100 miles away on a clear summer night.
The old wives’ tale that a hot, humid night can generate lightning without a thunderstorm, called “heat lighting,” is exactly that — a meteorological myth. Heat lightning is just normal lightning from a thunderstorm too far away for you to hear thunder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.