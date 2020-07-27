A really wet and unsettled weather pattern is shaping up for the entire week with at least a 70% chance of rain each day through Friday and 50% for the weekend.
This rain will come from thunderstorms that will dump several inches of rain in some areas.
The Plateau will receive a break from the heat this week. High temperatures will be ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s, which is not bad for late July.
For fans of the night sky, we have a full moon coming up on Aug. 3 and the exciting Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 11-12. A story on that shower will be published next week.
Jupiter will be that bright planet seen after dark, rising in the southeast and then to the south and southwest after midnight.
Heat lightning is actually lightning from a very distant thunderstorm. Back before radar was invented, folks would be sitting out in the evening on a hot night and they would see lightning flashing in the sky and would think, “Well, there's no clouds, so I guess it is lightning caused by the heat.”
When seen, there is a thunderstorm somewhere. Lightning can be seen from 60-100 miles away on a clear night. The old wives’ tale that a hot, humid night can generate lightning without a thunderstorm, called "heat lighting," is exactly that — a meteorological myth.
Heat lightning is just normal lightning from a thunderstorm too far away for you to hear thunder.
Persons with weather questions or needing weather data of any sort can email weather1@charter.net.
