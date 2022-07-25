The Plateau is going into one of the wetter and stormier weeks of the summer with rain chances set at 50 to 70% every afternoon through next weekend.
A few of the storms could be severe this week with straight-line wind, torrential downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes being the main threat.
There will be impressive rainfall totals at the end of this month because we surpassed normal July rainfall on the 21st.
High temperature last Saturday was 90 degrees with a dew point of 74 in Crossville. This resulted in a heat index of 99 which is very unusual for this area.
Did you know: To see a rainbow, simply stand with your back to the sun when it is shining and rain is in the area and the rainbow will be directly in front. There will likely be several this week with it being partly sunny and numerous showers.
The rainbow is mentioned in the Bible, Genesis (9:13-17).
Questions can be sent anytime along with needed weather information. Send an email to weather1@charter.net.
