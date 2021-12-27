Rusty Bittle has big dreams for the Flatrock U.S.A. motorsports park he is developing in eastern Cumberland County.
While Christy Black welcomes the sprawling leisure and entertainment complex to her Westel neighborhood, she has concerns.
“Our community is just a little community, but this brings a big, big huge responsibility along with it,” she said.
Roads, traffic and emergency services are among the issues she brought up during Bittle’s presentation to the Cumberland County Commission Monday.
The commissioners who represent the area, Joe Sherrill and Wendell Wilson, believe others in Westel have similar concerns. That’s why the two 6th District representatives have called for a public meeting at 5 p.m. CST Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Pine View Elementary School at 349 Daysville Rd.
There, Bittle will discuss his plans with community residents. He, Sherrill and Wilson will also field any questions residents may have pertaining to the complex.
“Not everyone will come to the county courthouse,” Wilson said of the community that’s about 18 miles east of downtown Crossville. “Inform your neighbors in the Westel community — and Crab Orchard.”
Flatrock paid $2.25 million for almost 845 acres for the development. The property was part of Plateau Partnership Park, a cooperative industrial venture aimed to boost the economies of Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties. The land, purchased by the three counties in 2007, has sat largely dormant for more than a decade since.
One of the concerns Black broached during Monday’s presentation was a recent waterline installation that prompted the unexpected closure of Pig Path Rd.
“That route is used, I mean, to go to work and everything to get on I-40,” she said. “The community probably needs to be informed if that’s ever going to happen again, so the people who are using that to get to work can have a little bit of time to adjust their schedule in order for a different route to be used.”
She also worried that emergency services would be pulled from the community to serve the motorsports park.
“We’re not going to rob your medical services,” Bittle said. “We’ll have medical services on site. That is a requirement. We’re definitely not going to steal from your guys’ services.”
He also was amenable to communicating any road closures the development would prompt by posting them on the Westel Community Facebook.
“I promise you that Wendell and I are going to make sure all of your concerns are addressed,” Sherrill said. “This is a big thing, and we’re going to make sure it’s done right with you.”
Bittle echoed those sentiments.
“We want to be good stewards of the community,” he said. “We want to be a part of it.
“I’m going to be living there, so I want to have a good reputation going in.”
