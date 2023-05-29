An eastern Cumberland County resident pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a 13.5 year sentence as an especially mitigated offender.
Justin Hill Barnes, 34, Ashburn Dr., was originally charged with aggravated arson, possession of a prohibited weapon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, theft of property of more than $10,000 and reckless driving.
In pleading guilty to the aggravated arson charge, Barnes must serve the sentence at 100% with the possibility of a 15% reduction for good behavior. Remaining charges were dropped, fine and court costs were waived and Barnes is banned from contact with the victims.
Barnes was accused of attempting to set fire to an occupied residence on June 22, 2020. He was spotted traveling in a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Bear Trace Golf Course and led deputies on a high speed chase into Rhea County on Hwy. 68.
The pursuit ended when a tire fell off the vehicle as it entered the outskirts of Spring City.
Barnes will be credited for time served in jail since June 23, 2021.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Guilty pleas
• Susan Elizabeth Floster, 39, charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, possession of 20-99 marijuana plants and simple possession, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana for resale and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. All items seized during the arrest were forfeited.
The charges stem from an April 11, 2021, investigation by CCSO. Remaining charges were dropped.
• Marlena Lauren Laws, charged with third offense driving under the influence, per se, pleaded guilty to second offense driving under the influence and is to serve 90 days in jail followed by probation for the balance of two years. Laws was fined $600, is to pay court costs, lost driving privileges for two years and is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup.
The charge stems from a March 26, 2022, arrest by THP Trooper Bobby Barker.
• Lillian Hammons-Sheffield, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a three-year sentence. She also pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with sentences to run concurrently. A sentencing hearing has been set to determine whether she will be allowed into long-term recovery treatment. Fine and court costs were waived.
The new charge stems from a CCSO investigation and arrest.
• Brandi Michelle Webster, charged with possession of meth with intent, entered a plea that was set in abeyance with the granting of judicial diversion. Webster is to serve five years on supervised probation and if she is successful in meeting all terms and conditions of probation, she will be eligible to petition the court to have the charged removed from her record. Webster was fined $2,000.
The charge stems from a Jan. 29, 2021, arrest by CCSO.
• Shawn Wayne Sheets, 51, pleaded guilty to an information charging forgery and received a one-year suspended sentence. Sheets is to pay $424.64 restitution and court costs and is banned from Lowe’s.
The charge stems from a March 2 incident.
Deadline docket
• Devin Patrick Baldwin, possession of meth with intent, evading arrest and two probation violation warrants, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Joshua Issac Barnard, third offense driving under the influence per se and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to June 21.
• Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent, continued to June 26.
Probation violations
• Trinity Renee Murner, furlough for Recovery Court was terminated and Murner is to serve the balance of an eight-year sentence.
• Joshua Randal Presley, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was granted a furlough to attend the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program in a long-term in-house treatment facility.
• Joshua Lynn Sherrill, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear on probation violation, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing continued to June 26.
• Brandon Heath Fults, probation violation warrant dismissed.
