A portion of West Ave. will be closed beginning Saturday morning through Monday for installation of a new culvert.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation and crews with the Crossville street department are scheduled to install a new culvert at West Ave. and 10th St.
West Ave. will be closed from 4th St. to Keyes St. beginning 5 a.m. Saturday. Work is expected to be complete by 8 p.m. Monday.
Traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.