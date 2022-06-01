Celebrate the start of summer with Friday at the Crossroads' Flip Flop Friday.
Activities kick off June 3 at 4 p.m. in downtown Crossville, with music, food and fun for everyone.
The Cumberland County Courthouse will have several activities set up, including a petting zoo from Pony Rides R Us and an inflatable obstacle course from Bouncing Up Fun.
At the Depot, listen to Seven Pines from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This Cumberland County band plays good-time country music with a honky tonk influence.
Downtown Crossville, Inc. provides the funding and support that makes F@TC possible. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.
The following businesses and organizations have shared their activities for the event:
Cumberland County
Courthouse Lawn
2 N. Main St.
Bouncing Up Fun
Obstacle course inflatable
Pony Rides R Us
Check out the numerous farm animals
Cumberland County
Republican Party
Hosting The Scoop Ice Cream, with the first 50 stopping by the table receiving a ticket for a regular cup or cone from The Scoop
The Scoop
Petaholics Hotel
Meet Master Groomer Cheyanne and visit with the fur-babies joining the Petaholics Hotel crew. There will be treats and giveaways.
At the Gazebo
Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety
K9 education ambassador
At the Stone Museum
Bunz on the Run Food Truck
Compass Realty
52 N. Main St.
Shine Yoga and Health
Spin the wheel to win a prize
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
Board and Bloom Events
Mini personal charcuterie boxes for sale.
PJ’s Grooming
Free nail trimmings for fur babies, free polish and PETicures
Wyndham
Hurricane Cycles Bike Shop
138 N. Main St.
Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville
Surgical Technology Program
Kids activities
Cheesecakes Plus and More
Pick up a glow bracelet. Cheesecake slices, homemade banana bread, bottled water and homemade doggie cookies will be available for purchase.
Clothespins Children’s Boutique
71 N. Main St.
Southern Mules Venue
Color up a Hello Summer drawing
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of
Commerce
34 S. Main St.
The Waffle Iron Food Truck
Ascension Lutheran Church
Girl Scouts 2908
Milo Lemert Building
2 S. Main St.
Cumberland County Relay for Life
Purchase a Relay for Life T-shirt from 2022 or prior years. Register to win a 5-pound chocolate bar. Kids, color a Luminaria bag. Free snacks from Flowers Bakery and American Cancer Society items.
Cindi Jo’s BBQ
CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew
59 S. Main St.
Agape Family Photography
Flamingo Ring Toss Game and candy for the kids
The Donut Cafe
64 S. Main St.
Calvary Chapel Pathway
Free children’s craft and balloons, water
Kaleidoscope Beauty Salon
68 S. Main St.
Hillendale Hit and Miss Ice Cream
Homemade ice cream made with an antique hit-and-miss engine
Davis Law Firm
28 W. 5th St.
TAC Mobile Archery
Enjoy trying out a fun archery game, shooting foam-tipped arrows through a canvas target
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
Seven Pines
5-7:30 p.m.
Mama’s Candle Shop
Hand-poured candles, wax melts and car freshies available for purchase. Stop by for samples.
Cumberland County
Memorial Park
Corner of Main St. and Fourth St.
Mountain Snow
Shaved ice treats
Highland Federal Savings and Loan
106 S. Main St.
Scentsy with Mary Cress
Epicure
Clean-eating seasoning and spices, dip mixes and cookware. Cooking classes offered.
Crossville Trophy and Gifts
64 N. Main St.
Saffron Herb Co. and Herbal Dentist
Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:
•Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.
•Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.
•Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
•First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.
•Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
•Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.
For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.