Friday at the Crossroads returns Friday evening with Flip Flop Friday.

Celebrate the start of summer with Friday at the Crossroads' Flip Flop Friday.

Activities kick off June 3 at 4 p.m. in downtown Crossville, with music, food and fun for everyone.

The Cumberland County Courthouse will have several activities set up, including a petting zoo from Pony Rides R Us and an inflatable obstacle course from Bouncing Up Fun.

At the Depot, listen to Seven Pines from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This Cumberland County band plays good-time country music with a honky tonk influence.

Downtown Crossville, Inc. provides the funding and support that makes F@TC possible. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.

The following businesses and organizations have shared their activities for the event:

 

Cumberland County 

Courthouse Lawn

2 N. Main St.

 

Bouncing Up Fun

Obstacle course inflatable

 

Pony Rides R Us

Check out the numerous farm animals

 

Cumberland County 

Republican Party

Hosting The Scoop Ice Cream, with the first 50 stopping by the table receiving a ticket for a regular cup or cone from The Scoop

 

The Scoop

 

Petaholics Hotel

Meet Master Groomer Cheyanne and visit with the fur-babies joining the Petaholics Hotel crew. There will be treats and giveaways.

 

At the Gazebo

Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety

K9 education ambassador

 

At the Stone Museum

Bunz on the Run Food Truck

 

Compass Realty

52 N. Main St.

 

Shine Yoga and Health

Spin the wheel to win a prize

 

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

 

Board and Bloom Events

Mini personal charcuterie boxes for sale.

 

PJ’s Grooming

Free nail trimmings for fur babies, free polish and PETicures

 

Wyndham

 

Hurricane Cycles Bike Shop

138 N. Main St.

 

Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville

Surgical Technology Program

Kids activities

 

Cheesecakes Plus and More

Pick up a glow bracelet. Cheesecake slices, homemade banana bread, bottled water and homemade doggie cookies will be available for purchase.

 

 

Clothespins Children’s Boutique

71 N. Main St.

 

Southern Mules Venue

Color up a Hello Summer drawing

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of 

Commerce

34 S. Main St.

 

The Waffle Iron Food Truck

 

Ascension Lutheran Church

 

Girl Scouts 2908

 

 

Milo Lemert Building

2 S. Main St.

 

Cumberland County Relay for Life

Purchase a Relay for Life T-shirt from 2022 or prior years. Register to win a 5-pound chocolate bar. Kids, color a Luminaria bag. Free snacks from Flowers Bakery and American Cancer Society items.

 

Cindi Jo’s BBQ

 

CPG3 Brocco’s Pizza & Brew

59 S. Main St.

 

Agape Family Photography

Flamingo Ring Toss Game and candy for the kids

 

The Donut Cafe

64 S. Main St.

 

Calvary Chapel Pathway

Free children’s craft and balloons, water

 

Kaleidoscope Beauty Salon

68 S. Main St.

 

Hillendale Hit and Miss Ice Cream

Homemade ice cream made with an antique hit-and-miss engine

 

Davis Law Firm

28 W. 5th St.

 

TAC Mobile Archery

Enjoy trying out a fun archery game, shooting foam-tipped arrows through a canvas target

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

 

Seven Pines

5-7:30 p.m.

 

Mama’s Candle Shop

Hand-poured candles, wax melts and car freshies available for purchase. Stop by for samples.

 

Cumberland County 

Memorial Park

Corner of Main St. and Fourth St.

 

Mountain Snow

Shaved ice treats

 

Highland Federal Savings and Loan

106 S. Main St.

 

Scentsy with Mary Cress

 

Epicure

Clean-eating seasoning and spices, dip mixes and cookware. Cooking classes offered.

 

Crossville Trophy and Gifts

64 N. Main St.

 

Saffron Herb Co. and Herbal Dentist

 

Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:

•Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.

•Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.

•Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

•First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.

•Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

•Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.

For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.

 