The public is invited and encouraged to give Cumberland County veterans a hero's welcome home and express their appreciation as they arrive at around 9 p.m. Oct. 2 from HonorAir Flight 29 at the Holiday Inn Express on Peavine Rd.
HonorAir Flight 29 will take area veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit military and other memorials.
Among their number of volunteer escorts, team leaders and support personnel, participating Cumberland County U.S. Navy veterans are Gordon Kinney, World War II; Leonard Durham, Korea; and Ed DeMars, Vietnam.
Also participating are U.S. Army Vietnam veterans Larry Doster, Donald Foster, Fred Carlson, Martin Mulligan, James Foote and Bob Holyfield; and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veterans Gary Doud and Ed Maxwell.
For more than a decade, HonorAir has taken more than 3,600 East Tennessee veterans aboard 28 flights to the nation's capital to visit memorials erected to honor their sacrifice.
