DSC00348.JPG

Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015 unveiled  the Cumberland County Vietnam Memorial, offering a long-overdue “Welcome Home” to the men and women who served during the Vietnam era, Nov. 1, 1955-April 30, 1975. The unveiling was part of the annual Cumberland County Memorial Day ceremony held at Memorial Park, which honors the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. 

