Ben Welch remembers the first time he flew in an airplane like it was yesterday.
“I had my first ride in an airplane in 1946 at this Crossville airport,” Welch said.
Welch was recently honored with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the most prestigious award the Federal Aviation Administration issues to pilots certified under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations after 50 years of safe flying experience. The award is named after the Wright Brothers, the first U.S. pilots, to recognize individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as Master Pilots.
The award presentation took place at the Crossville Memorial Airport with dozens of friends, fellow members of the Civil Air Patrol and Pam Charles of the FAA made the award presentation.
Welch grew up in Bon Air just down the road from the Crossville Memorial Airport.
“The airport had these two Aeronca Champ airplanes and would give rides at $2 per ride. I had one of those Calumet baking powder cans, and I saved up my change all winter long. I bugged my dad to bring me up here so I could go in that airplane, and finally he agreed to it and we came up here. I remember getting in that plane and there was no paved runway. It was just gravel on the ground. It was bumpy. The faster the plane went, it got smoother and smoother until it felt like we weren’t even moving when the plane got off the ground. I was like, ‘Wow, we’re in another world.’ The freedom of it. Well, it was just magical. And it still is,” Welch said.
Welch joined the U.S. Air Force and piloted his first flight in October 1956 as an aviation cadet. He worked his way up going through pre-flight, primary, basic flight training and flew a T34 and T28 and T33 at Greenville Air Force Base.
At Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina in 1958, he earned his way up to second lieutenant and flew a McDonnell RF-101 Voodoo supersonic jet.
“That plane had set the speed record in 1957,” Welch said. “It was really something to fly.”
He said he did a tour of service in Japan and then flew an EC47 jet in Vietnam from 1967-’68.
When he came back from Japan he met his wife, Kathleen, in 1962. Together they have two sons and six grandchildren. Both of his sons have had careers in the military.
“When I got out of Vietnam I came back to the U.S. and joined the Tennessee National Guard in the Old Hickory Squad,” he said.
He served in the Air National Guard and at 20 years of service he served as an Air Guard adviser.
In 1994 Welch retired with a total of 38 years of military service.
“I bought a plane, a ’46 Stinson Voyager, and came back to Tennessee,” he said.
Welch said he sold that plane and later bought a Cessna 172 airplane in a partnership and later sold that.
He and Kathleen moved to Crossville in 2012. He is a charter member of the Civil Air Patrol Senior Squadron TN-120 of Crossville.
The Civil Air Patrol not only helps introduce new cadets to the aviation field but acts as a support during times of emergency by offering air search and rescue capabilities.
During the Civil Air Patrol’s meeting, Welch was presented his certificate and lapel pin, and his wife was given a stick pin honoring her support of Welch’s aviation career.
In order to qualify for the Wright Brothers Award, a pilot must:
•Hold a U.S. Civil Aviation Authority or Federal Aviation Administration pilot certificate.
•Have 50 or more years of civil and military flying experience.
•Be a U.S. citizen.
Welch said, “I’m honored by this. It’s nice to be recognized. It’s humbling and an honor. There have been a whole lot of folks in my background who have been behind me with their support. There’s a lot more to it, and I have to thank Kathleen for her support.”
After Charles made the presentation, the group gathered for refreshments and a celebration honoring Welch.
