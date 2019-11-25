Conrad Welch was appointed solid waste director during November’s county commission meeting.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster made the recommendation, and it was unanimously approved via resolution. Welch has been serving as the county’s facilities maintenance supervisor and interim solid waste director.
Foster said Welch will now serve as interim maintenance director.
“Moving Conrad to solid waste director will open up the maintenance supervisor position until I can hire someone,” Foster said.
The county also approved resolutions to make the following appointments:
•Everett Bolin and Barry Fields were reappointed to the Solid Waste Regional Planning Board with terms expiring in November 2025. Welch was also appointed to the board with a term expiring in March 2022. Other members of the board include Beth Sherrill and David Hassler, whose terms expire in 2022.
•Wayne Shadden and Charles Daugherty reappointed to the Wildlife and Fisheries Committee with terms expiring in November 2023. Other members of the board include Allen Foster, David Gibson, 4th District commissioner; and Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, with terms expiring in August 2022; and Patrick Garrison and Mike Harvel with terms that expire in November 2021.
The county also unanimously approved updating the current Cumberland County personnel policy. The policy was updated using recommendations by Human Resources Director Brooke Shaffer and Foster to ensure the county is in compliance of federal and state laws. The policy was also reviewed by County Technical Advisory Service, County Attorney Philip Burnett and Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox. The complete document is available on the county’s website https://cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/human-resources/.
Carl MacLeod and John Patterson, 9th District commissioners, did not attend the meeting.
