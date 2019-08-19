The following is an unofficial recount of drug and alcohol arrests and incidents as viewed in arrest, offense reports and court records for the week ending last Friday.
Criminal Court on Aug. 7: For the week ending Aug. 16, seven felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth, two simple possession, one felony possession of a Schedule I drug and two possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty pleas were for felony possession of methamphetamine, one felony possession of marijuana, one felony possession of cocaine and one possession of paraphernalia charges. One Recovery Court application pending.
Cumberland County General Sessions Court for Aug. 12: four public intoxication pleas and one possession of drug paraphernalia. This does not include continued cases.
Crossville Police made the following arrests for the week ending Aug. 16: One felony possession of a Schedule II drug, three possession of methamphetamine, one simple possession of a Schedule II drug, one simple possession of Suboxone, one simple possession of Klonipin, two simple possession of methamphetamine, three driving under the influence, two public intoxication, one introducing contraband into a penal institution, one possession of a legend drug, two public intoxication and three possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies made the following arrests for the week ending Aug. 16: two felony possession of methamphetamine, two simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, one tampering with evidence, one public intoxication and one possession of drug paraphernalia.
