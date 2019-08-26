The weekend round-up on drug-related incidents reported in police and sheriff’s office incident, offense and arrest reports include the death of a 54-year-old woman who is suspected of dying from complications related to drug and/or alcohol addictions.
Emergency Medical Services ambulance and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address in the 14000 block of Hwy. 127 N. on Aug. 17 on a report of a woman who was found unresponsive and not breathing, according to Sheriff’s Investigator David Gibson’s report.
The woman was found face down on the floor by the deceased’s husband and son, according to the report, around 8:45 p.m. When asked by Gibson about medical issues, the husband reported that his wife “had a drug and alcohol problem.”
Numerous prescription bottles along with syringes, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia were recovered from a storage shed behind the house.
The following incidents/arrests were reported over the past week:
•Reports published Aug. 20, Crossville Police: one arrest each for possession of Suboxone, Klonopin and public intoxication. Sheriff’s Office: two felony possession of meth, two simple possession of meth and one possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Reports published Aug. 21, Crossville Police: One each for simple possession of oxycodone, oxymorphone and Buprenorphine.
•Reports published Aug. 27, Crossville Police: One felony trafficking of meth, one possession of a legend drug, one introducing contraband into a penal institution and three driving while intoxicated. Sheriff’s Office: two driving under the influence, two simple possession of meth, two introducing contraband into a penal institution, one simple possession of marijuana, three public intoxications and one falsifying a drug test.
