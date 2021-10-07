A severe storm Wednesday evening sparked tornado warnings in Cumberland and Fentress counties, with several homes damaged by strong winds and roads flooded by the heavy rain that followed.
Crossville Meteorologist Steve Norris said the storm came out of Pikeville. Radar indicated rotation in the storm, with a tornado warning issued for much of Cumberland County.
“We usually have a second severe weather season that comes in early November, so this was unusual for us to receive in October,” Norris said.
The storm passed over the city of Crossville around 5:45 p.m., with a few trees blown down on Livingston Rd. near the Community Complex. As the storm tracked north, the tornado warning was extended and a warning issued for Fentress County. There were several homes damaged in the area of Lawson Rd. off Hwy. 127 North and Tabor Loop, with reports of trees down as far north as the Rinnie area.
Up to four inches of rain fell in parts of northern and western Cumberland County causing flooded roads. Several roads sustained damage from flood waters:
•Bear Creek Rd. is closed at the first creek at the first entrance
•East Cove Rd. is one lane at the bridge
•Cow Pen Rd. in Cumberland Cove is closed
•Bud Tanner Rd. is one lane at the small pipes
•Wolf Creek Rd. is closed
•Lowe Rd. off Taylor’s Chapel Rd. is closed at the second bridge
•Claysville Lane is closed
According to the Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, the initial damage assessment found seven homes damaged, with two homes sustaining major damage. The damage reports are being submitted to the National Weather Service in Nashville, which determines the type and intensity of the storm.
Cumberland County EMA reminds everyone that fall is the area's second most active storm season and encourages everyone to have a plan to take cover when the threat of severe weather arises.
