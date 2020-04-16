More than 40 firefighters and 12 fire trucks responded to a large-scale fire in the main building at Pandora’s Forest Resort and Club Wednesday afternoon.
The 10,000-square-foot building was a total loss, Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley said.
“We don’t have a damage estimate yet, but it’s significant,” Kerley said Thursday morning.
County fire officials called for assistance from the Crossville Fire Department to battle the blaze. Kerley said the cause of the fire did not appear to be suspicious.
“It started in the attic area of the building. There was wiring and heating systems up in there. I don’t know for sure what started it, but that’s where it started,” Kerley said.
Due to the remote location of the building, approximately a half mile off Hwy. 70 N., firefighters had to shuttle water in on fire trucks from Hwy. 70 N.
“We used a total of 18,000 gallons of water and were on the scene for about four hours,” Kerley said.
The fire started around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon and spread quickly, Kerley said.
Crossville Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris South said the city sent 13 fire personnel and two fire trucks and were on the scene for approximately two hours.
Pandora’s Forest and Club is at 80 Timberline Rd. off Hwy. 70 N.
A report on the fire was not available as of press time Thursday morning.
