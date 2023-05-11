A Cumberland County man convicted in February of misdemeanor domestic assault during a short jury trial has had his motion for a new trial denied.
Gregory Ryan Webb was also denied release on bond pending appeal of the conviction to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. It is most likely Webb will have served the maximum sentence of 11 months and 29 days before the appeals court hears his case.
During the brief hearing, Public Defender Craig Fickling argued there was insufficient evidence to support the guilty verdict against Webb. Most other issues raised in the motion for the new trial were addressed in pretrial motions or during the trial, Fickling added.
Fickling also asked Webb be allowed release on bond pending the appeal, and that he be allowed to withdraw from the case, citing conflicts with Webb.
Webb had previously asked for another attorney which was denied. Circumstances changed because Webb — representing himself — filed a lawsuit against the Public Defender.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie asked Webb if he still wanted a new attorney. Webb responded he did not, but Fickling told the court it would be difficult to continue representing Webb when Webb was suing his office.
McKenzie agreed and appointed Crossville attorney Jeff Vires to represent Webb for purposes of the appeal.
In denying the motion for bond, McKenzie noted Webb’s criminal history coupled with conviction of a crime with a violent nature was enough to dismiss the motion.
