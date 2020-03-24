WeatherTAP.com, the subscription-based, online weather service and provider of digital signage systems based in Crossville, has been acquired by Robert Parsons from The Cosby Harrison Company.
Parsons, the former chief information officer of The Cosby Harrison Company, was involved extensively in the first release of weatherTAP in 1998. Since that time, he has been very instrumental in its growth and development, first as product manager then as executive vice president.
“As originator and curator of weatherTAP for many years, it is very close to my heart and is a big part of my life,” said Parsons, weatherTAP’s new owner and CEO.
“I am very excited about the possibilities that this new ownership arrangement opens up for our product.”
WeatherTAP was launched at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI, on July 26, 1998. Initially a cooperative partnership between The Cosby Harrison Company (formerly TAP Publishing Company) and Harris Corporation, weatherTAP was designed as a service for commercial and private aviators.
Featuring local, national and aviation weather, it was one of the first online sources for real-time radar and became a valuable resource for pilots.
Over the next seven years, weatherTAP added products such as lightning, RadarLab and tropical weather centers.
It also found a large audience outside of general aviation, including meteorologists, weather enthusiasts, first responders, media and commercial interests, many of whose decisions rely on weatherTAP for current and accurate weather information.
“We are extremely proud of weatherTAP, what it has become, and, what it has meant to our company,” said Adam Strachn, CEO of The Cosby Harrison Company.
“For more than 21 years, the highly regarded service has continuously evolved into the premier, online weather service. Under Rob’s leadership, I am confident that the brand will continue to grow and serve the many facets of the weather community with the high degree of professionalism and quality customer service that it has prided itself in and become known for.”
Once the partnership with Harris ended in 2005, weatherTAP developers began producing new products in earnest such as RadarLab HD+, real-time lightning strike data, GOES-16 data, and severe weather watches, warnings and advisories.
“Long-time users can rest assured we will continue to offer high quality, ad-free weather data for many years to come,” added Parsons.
Subscriptions to weatherTAP, which include the mobile version, are available to individuals for $8.45 monthly. Multi-user licenses are also available. Users can preview the site with a free trial. The site features local forecasts, model data with predictive satellite and radar, high resolution radar, GOES West and East satellite imagery, lightning data, severe weather (including watches, warnings and advisories with storm tracking), and tropical and global weather. Real-time lightning is available for an additional cost.
For more information, visit weatherTAP.com or call 888-717-5301.
