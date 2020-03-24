There are two interesting being watched this week. One is good and one is not.
Two rounds of severe weather across Tennessee this week. One came Tuesday and Tuesday evening and another possibility is for Friday night and Saturday.
Several weather systems moving across the state this week and the jet stream is expected to increase in speed across the area, making the atmosphere unstable and presenting the possibility of severe weather.
On the good side is a big warming trend coming later in the week, with 70s expected on Thursday and Friday. It is really going to be a spring week with the warmer weather and thunderstorms.
The flowers and trees are just getting prettier all the time and we have no freezing weather in sight through April 5. It is going to be another month with above normal rainfall as the normal March average was reached on the 21. That leaves ten more days to build up a surplus.
Readers with weather questions or comments can email is weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.