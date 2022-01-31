There is something for everyone in the forecast this week.
After starting out sunny and warmer, Wednesday and Thursday will bring a large rain system that may put down 2-4 inches of rain across Tennessee.
Cold air is likely to follow Thursday night and Friday, and there could be a quick round of sleet or light snow.
There are indications of a really cold system just before Valentine’s Day, and there could be a round of snow with that system.
Some parts of the county had the snowiest January seen since the mid-’90s, and the month was about 3 degrees below normal.
February is likely to continue this wild ride of up and down temperatures and chances of rain and snow.
On Jan. 30, 2002, the temperature hit 72 degrees in Crossville which is the all-time high for January.
Persons needing weather data or questions answered can email weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.