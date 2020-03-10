Two things are clear, looking at the weather charts for the next ten days: winter is going to finish with wet and mild conditions until the arrival of spring on March 19 at 10:50 p.m. CDT.
There is a chance of rain almost everyday between now and then. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with no Arctic air coming at this time. The county picked up another 2 inches of rain this past week which places the area over 20 inches for the year.
No major severe weather is expected this week in Tennessee. We will have to watch the 17-21 when a couple of stronger systems arrive on the Plateau. More will be reported on that next week.
Thanks to the time change, there are long evenings to enjoy again with sunset not coming until 6:45 p.m. and it will not be getting dark until after 7 p.m.
In the early morning hours of March 3, Putnam County experienced their first EF-4 tornado since April 3, 1974, when ten people were killed. Eighteen Putnam Countians lost their lives in last Tuesday’s tornado, making it the most devastating tornado in Putnam County. It produced wind near 175 mph.
This one super cell traveled from West Tennessee then across Nashville producing an EF-3. It hit its maximum intensity just west of Cookeville and then lifted just west of Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Tennessee Tech. The damage would have been more devastating if the storm had stayed on the ground longer.
This storm cell then produced a small tornado in northern Cumberland County and one more in Morgan County. The Nashville tornado was on the ground for 60 continuous miles. These are called long-track tornadoes and are rare in Tennessee. The Severe Storm Prediction Center did not have Putnam and Cumberland under a slight risk of severe weather until about two hours before the storm hit. Tornado prediction has increased immensely in the past 40 years, but it has a long way to go. There will be lots of research done to determine why this particular storm became so destructive.
The weather office was open all night, issuing statements and warnings on the radio and through social media. Two straight hours of live coverage was provided during the tornado. Things were seen on radar that had never been seen locally, such as debris carried up to 20,000 feet in the tornado. The radar signature showed there was terrible destruction going on. It is a helpless feeling in those situations because there’s nothing anyone can do except try to get out the word so everyone can take shelter in its path.
Anyone with questions or wanting more in-depth tornado data, email weather1@charter.net.
