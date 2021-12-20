Christmas 1969, the residents of Cumberland County were greeted by a heavy, wet snow falling when they woke.
It would total 7 inches, making it the biggest snow on Christmas Day. It continues to be the record for the area.
Bitter cold gripped the area in 1983 with a high of 8 degrees and a low of 7 below zero. Many cars would not start, making it difficult to visit family.
On Christmas Day 1998, the Plateau was recovering from a major ice storm from Dec. 23-24, and many people were without power. There was heavy damage to trees and power lines from 1 inch of ice that accumulated.
On the flip side, Cumberland Countians have celebrated the holiday with some very mild weather in the past. Christmas Day 2015 was a strange one with 2 1/2 inches of rain and a high of 68 degrees.
Statistics show that in the past 66 years there is the same chance of hitting 60 degrees on Christmas Day as getting a measurable snowfall!
Last year there were snow showers and a high of only 21 degrees. A low of 10 was recorded.
This is going to be one of those years
that Christmas will be celebrated with
the temperature above 60 degrees on Saturday.
The area will be in the 50s pretty much the entire week ahead, and it is going to be mostly dry.
