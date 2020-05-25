The weather pattern for the remainder of May and the first few days of June continues to look unsettled with showers and thunderstorms likely on most days, popping up in the afternoon. The Gulf of Mexico is sending lots of moisture to Tennessee, and the atmosphere gets unstable during these warm afternoons. Crossville recorded more rain on May 18 and 19 than the first 17 days of the month.
The anniversary of one of the biggest tornadoes in Cumberland County was May 18. That day marked the 25th anniversary of a massive EF-3 tornado that touched down just after 5 p.m. in southwest Cumberland County and stayed on the ground for ten miles before lifting just south of Crossville.
Eleven homes and 14 mobile homes as well as two businesses were destroyed. This tornado moved from Flat Rock Rd. across Meadow Park Lake and City Lake Rd. The tornado lifted about halfway between Lake Tansi and Crossville.
This tornado was about 1/2 mile wide around Meadow Park Lake. Tens of thousands of trees were blown down by this tornado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.