Tranquility Lane in southeast Cumberland County during the dark hours of Tuesday morning was anything but tranquil when deputies arrested a man for discharging a shotgun near a neighbor’s home.
Coy Junior Houston, 66, 7821 Hwy. 28, Pikeville (in Cumberland County), is charged with one count of felony reckless endangerment. He declined medical treatment and was processed at the Justice Center and placed under $5,000 bond.
The incident took place in the area of Tranquility Lane shortly before 4 a.m, according to Deputy Dakota Rucker’s arrest report. No one was injured in the incident other than Houston who was suffering from a laceration to the left arm.
Deputies talked with a resident at the scene who told him Houston said several people had broke into his home and that he had to flee to keep the intruders from killing him, Rucker wrote.
Houston told the neighbor he was forced to flee by jumping out a window. The neighbor told officers he heard one gunshot around 3:45 a.m. followed shortly by two more shots. A fourth shot was discharged near his home and when he went outside on his porch, he found Houston armed with the shotgun and the crossbow. He instructed Houston to lay the weapons down and the neighbor and Houston then waited for law enforcement to arrive.
Deputies investigating the complaint went to Houston’s home, but found the doors and all windows but one locked and secured. A window at the rear of the house had a broken screen.
Houston was offered medical attention but declined and was taken to jail. He was assigned an Oct. 14 court date.
