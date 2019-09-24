There's been lots of talk for the past couple of weeks about the very dry conditions Cumberland County has experienced.
A couple of days this week have chances of scattered showers, but no major systems that would give the entire area relief from the dry weather.
Through this past weekend, Crossville had only picked up a third of an inch of rain in 22 days. The driest September on record was 1984 with a total of .66. Coming in second was .89 in 1961. We have a shot at the record books, so I will let you know how we stand next week.
Looks like we are going to be back up near 90 degrees by the weekend and stay hot until Oct. 3, with a little cooler and wetter weather possible from Oct. 4-6.
There could be one big game-changer in our weather pattern looking down the road a couple of weeks. Some models have a hurricane affecting the United States and possibly getting into the Gulf of Mexico in 10-14 days. If that happens, it could break down the high pressure that has brought us our hot weather.
Late September to October hurricanes hitting the Gulf Coast have certainly brought us some major weather changes over the years, so it's something to watch with interest in the weeks ahead. In 2002, Isadore brought more than 2 inches of rain and blew down a few trees.
Our evening sky continues to feature Jupiter and Saturn to the south/southwest. Autumn has arrived, and the sun is getting lower in the sky. Sunrise is now 6:29 a.m., with sunset at 6:34 p.m.
On Sept. 21, 1956, Crossville dropped to 33 degrees with frost, which set a record for the month.
If you have a weather question or need weather data, email me at weather1@charter.net
