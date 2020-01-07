Another 3 inches of rain fell on Cumberland County this past Friday and Saturday — and another big rain system is expected around next Friday and Saturday.
Rainfall in the city of Crossville for 2019 ended at 70.71 inches. That is 13 inches above normal. In the past three years, we have received 219 inches of rain in Crossville! This is the most rain we have ever received in a three-year period, and rainfall data goes back to 1954.
Six of the last seven years have been above normal on precipitation. Data like this just leaves you speechless, doesn't it?
Rainfall was even heavier in some parts of Cumberland County last year with several reports ranging from 75-80 inches, with the heaviest totals reported near Lake Tansi and Vandever, between Pleasant Hill and Mayland and a few areas near Fairfield Glade.
December precipitation ended at 6.25 inches in Crossville. It was an unusually warm month, with the temperature 6 degrees above normal, making it the seventh-warmest December on record.
The middle portion of the week is looking good, but Friday and Saturday will see another heavy rain system threatening our area. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures hitting 60 degrees again.
We do not see any major changes for awhile, with temperatures and rainfall above normal through the 19th of January.
