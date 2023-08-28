More than 20 hairstylists were on-call to help coif new hairdos at no cost during the We Are One community event Saturday. The nondenominational giveaway offered free services, such as family portraits and haircuts, career services and basic medical screenings. Individuals could also get free groceries, shoes and socks, clothing and lots of love from the volunteers who put the day together. Everything was offered free of charge with no restrictions or qualifications.
We Are One
